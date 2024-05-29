 Janhvi Kapoor On Shooting Kissing Scene With RajKummar Rao: 'We Were Dying Inside, Had Bad Tummies'
Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Mr & Mrs Mahi with RajKummar Rao, recently opened up about shooting intimate scenes with the actor. Janhvi and RajKummar, who had earlier shared screen space in Roohi, will now be seen as a husband and wife in the Sharan Sharma-directorial. In a recent Ask Me Anything session hosted by the makers of Mr & Mrs Mahi for Janhvi, the actress heaped praise on her co-star. She also revealed that both of them were exhausted before the shoot of their romantic kissing scene.

Reacting to a fan, Janhvi said they were 'dying inside' after a 20-hour-long shift and that is when we were supposed to shoot the intimate scene.

"Most of mine and Raj’s romantic moments in the movie, we were completely exhausted. Like I think one of our first romantic moments was after a 20-hour shift, and both of us were feeling like we were dead. We had bad tummies, our bodies were broken, and then we had to look like we were falling in love and we were going to have our first kiss, but really, we were feeling like we were dying inside," the actress said.

Opening up about reuniting with RajKummar, Janhvi had earlier said at a promotional event of the upcoming film, "During Roohi, we wanted to do more comedy, romantic and dramatic scenes with each other. We've got a chance to do all those things in this film. I've always been a fan of RajKummar and honestly, he has made my work easier. Just like our characters, Mahima and Mahendra, supported each other in the film, Rajkummar helped me exactly like that when we were shooting. He gave me strength and I believe I've become a better artist because of him."

In Mr & Mrs Mahi Janhvi and RajKummar will be seen playing the roles of cricketers and the story of the film will revolve around their imperfectly perfect partnership. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it will release in theatres on May 31.

