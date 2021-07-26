‘My journey has been musical and romantic’: Sachin Pilgaonkar on his six-decade-long odyssey in Indian cinema

The series is directed by noted filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, and Sachin says he had a good time working with him. Despite his illustrious experience as an actor and director, Sachin says he never discussed any points related to direction with Nagesh. “He is an actor’s director and I’m a director’s actor. As an actor, I always follow my director. I never discuss anything as a director while I am working as an actor, that’s not my job,” he clears.

Shot during the pandemic, Sachin shares that shooting for the series was a struggle. “We would shoot wearing masks all the time except the scene. The entire set was sanitised after every take. You can’t imagine the struggle we went through. After every retake, the set had to be sanitised. It wasn’t easy. It was an increase of financial burden on the producers as there was an extra department of about nine people to ensure everyone followed the Covid-19 protocols,” recalls the actor.