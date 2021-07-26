‘My journey has been musical and romantic’: Sachin Pilgaonkar on his six-decade-long odyssey in Indian cinema

Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar has come a long way with almost six decades of his journey in Hindi and Marathi cinema. The actor, director and producer, took a break from mainstream cinema for some time, but continued participating in TV reality shows and serials, before taking the digital plunge with short films and web series. His latest web series, City of Dreams season 2, is set to stream from July 30 on Disney + Hotstar.
Following the story of the Gaikwad family, which is supposedly involved in an assassination attempt of a politician, Sachin will be seen playing the role of a Chief Minister. “It is a different kind of family drama. In the first season, relationship struggles were portrayed, and in this season we are trying to show the depth and intensity of relationships,” begins the senior actor.
The series is directed by noted filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, and Sachin says he had a good time working with him. Despite his illustrious experience as an actor and director, Sachin says he never discussed any points related to direction with Nagesh. “He is an actor’s director and I’m a director’s actor. As an actor, I always follow my director. I never discuss anything as a director while I am working as an actor, that’s not my job,” he clears.
Shot during the pandemic, Sachin shares that shooting for the series was a struggle. “We would shoot wearing masks all the time except the scene. The entire set was sanitised after every take. You can’t imagine the struggle we went through. After every retake, the set had to be sanitised. It wasn’t easy. It was an increase of financial burden on the producers as there was an extra department of about nine people to ensure everyone followed the Covid-19 protocols,” recalls the actor.
With 65 films to his credit as a child artiste, the senior actor has done films like Geet Gaata Chal, Balika Badhu, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se and Nadiya Ke Paar among many others as a lead actor. Later, he became a household name for the ’90s generation with his television comedy shows like Tu Tu Main Main and Kadvee Khatti Meethi. His shows also broke the monotony of daily soap operas with a dose of humour. It is no doubt that the actor has had a thrilling journey so far with his ‘never-growing old’ look and attitude courtesy his fitness routine.
“My journey has been exciting, musical and romantic! I still get compliments like I look young, especially after participating in Nach Baliye (dance reality show). God has been kind to me. I have been looking after myself. I don’t take my health for granted,” the actor concludes.
