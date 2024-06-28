'My Jokes Are Always Targeted At Exceptions': Comedian Daniel Fernandes Takes Down Controversial Video On Jains Buying Sacrificial Goats On Eid

Daniel Fernandes | X

Indian comedian Daniel Fernandes, known for his Political wit and satirical humor has now landed in new controversy. In his recent video 'Jain Buy Goats', which was uploaded on Fernandes's YouTube channel. After the video went viral Fernandes received huge backlash for his jokes involving religious sentiments, particularly those concerning to the Jain and Muslim communities. Many viewers accused him of creating chaos between two communities.

Now in a new, the comedian In a Instagram post shared a 4 slide explanation on why he would be taking down the video from his YouTube page and also apologies to the respective communities for hurting their sentiments, he acknowledged the uproar caused by his reference about Jains being involved in the meat business. In his instagram post he wrote that while this (the video) may offend some due to the Jain community's strict vegetarian beliefs, it is hard to categorically state that no Jain has ever been involved in such industries.

He also compared this assertion to the implausibility of claiming no priest has ever been involved in misconduct. He also said that his jokes target the exceptions rather than the norms and that his intent is not to offend those who do not fit the stereotype,"So if your religious sentiments are hurt because of my jokes, is it fair to then say that Muslim religious sentiments are also hurt because of your act?", he said.

Fernandes in his video also referred to instance where the Prime Minister of India mentioned his Jain friends' involvement in the meat industry and an article by Dr. Sulekh Chand Jain that highlighted similar observations. He defended his comedic approach, stating that his material is based on information from credible sources and is intended to make sense of the world through humor, without any underlying agenda.

Fernandez expressed his decision to take down the controversial video and replace it with a version devoid of the offending joke. "I will take down the video in question and replace it with a version that does not have the joke that offended you," he said. He also said that he aims to respect all sentiments, the primary intent of his comedy is to provoke thought and laughter, not to incite hatred or division.

The screenshot of the video | X

Regarding another controversial joke in the video about Jains buying goats for Eid video, Fernandes also mentioned about the hurt caused when members of another community disguised themselves as Muslims to prevent the ritualistic sacrifice of animals. "I mean no ill will and I wish all of you good fortune!", he said in his post.

He questioned the implications of such actions, suggesting that if one group's religious sentiments can be hurt by jokes, it is equally valid to acknowledge the hurt caused to another group by such actions. "What does an act like that imply? 'Oh look at us! We're the good community! We saved lives. We rescued these animals. They are the bad ones. They wanted to eat them! Hawww!'", he said in his post.

Fernandes concluded his post by reiterating his lack of ill will and his hope for unity among diverse communities, reminding everyone that humor is his way of understanding the world, and he wishes everyone good fortune. He writes, "Let us stay united! Jai Hind".

The Jains buying goats on Eid video has been taken down by Fernandes.