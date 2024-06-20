Swara Bhasker Takes Dig At Jains Who Dressed Up As Muslims To Rescue Goats On Bakri Eid: 'Aage Ki Zimmedaari Bhi Lo'

Swara Bhasker | Instagram

After slamming a netizen for putting up a 'proud vegetarian' post on Bakri Eid, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently took a dig at the group of Jains in Delhi who dressed up as Muslims to rescue goats from being slaughtered on the festival. She wondered what happened to the goats after they were rescued in her post.

Swara took to her X handle in the late hours of Wednesday and wrote, "I hope the goats have been adopted by the ‘rescuers’ and are being lovingly treated as cherished pets.. Rescue karna hai toh Aagey ki zimmedaari bhi lo!"

I hope the goats have been adopted by the ‘rescuers’ and are being lovingly treated as cherished pets.. Rescue karna hai toh Aagey ki zimmedaari bhi lo! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 19, 2024

She also restricted replies under the post, but netizens shared her reshared her tweet and criticised her for mocking the ones who tried to save a few lives.

"Why is mockery been deviced out of someone's care for living beings?" a user asked, while another wrote, "Life savers are better than life takers, be it any life."

Not just that, but Swara also reshared a tweet which stated that the Jains dressing up as Muslims on Bakri Eid seemed "less religion, more Islamophobia".

Meanwhile, Swara, who is married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed, took to her social media handle on June 17, Monday, to share photos of their daughter Raabiyaa celebrating her first Bakri Eid.

It was Raabu’s first Bakr-Eid .. Even though @FahadZirarAhmad and I weren’t in the same city my parents and friends made this first Eid joyous and celebratory for Raabu. I feel so grateful that my baby has a tribe that knows that festivals are meant to share joy & love. Heart &… pic.twitter.com/gP1ldJdBNb — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 17, 2024

She wrote that her "vegetarian parents" organised a scrumptious Eid feast for everyone. "My vegetarian parents hosted the most sumptuous dinner and my friends came with blessings, warmth and so many gifts for my baby girl. But most importantly with big hearts and with precious time," she wrote.