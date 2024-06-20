 Swara Bhasker Takes Dig At Jains Who Dressed Up As Muslims To Rescue Goats On Bakri Eid: 'Aage Ki Zimmedaari Bhi Lo'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSwara Bhasker Takes Dig At Jains Who Dressed Up As Muslims To Rescue Goats On Bakri Eid: 'Aage Ki Zimmedaari Bhi Lo'

Swara Bhasker Takes Dig At Jains Who Dressed Up As Muslims To Rescue Goats On Bakri Eid: 'Aage Ki Zimmedaari Bhi Lo'

Swara also reshared a tweet which stated that the Jains dressing up as Muslims on Bakri Eid seemed "less religion, more Islamophobia"

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Swara Bhasker | Instagram

After slamming a netizen for putting up a 'proud vegetarian' post on Bakri Eid, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently took a dig at the group of Jains in Delhi who dressed up as Muslims to rescue goats from being slaughtered on the festival. She wondered what happened to the goats after they were rescued in her post.

Swara took to her X handle in the late hours of Wednesday and wrote, "I hope the goats have been adopted by the ‘rescuers’ and are being lovingly treated as cherished pets.. Rescue karna hai toh Aagey ki zimmedaari bhi lo!"

She also restricted replies under the post, but netizens shared her reshared her tweet and criticised her for mocking the ones who tried to save a few lives.

Read Also
'Wait Till Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Have A Child': Swara Bhasker On Interfaith Couples Facing...
article-image

"Why is mockery been deviced out of someone's care for living beings?" a user asked, while another wrote, "Life savers are better than life takers, be it any life."

Not just that, but Swara also reshared a tweet which stated that the Jains dressing up as Muslims on Bakri Eid seemed "less religion, more Islamophobia".

Read Also
Swara Bhasker Reveals 9-Month-Old Daughter Raabiyaa's Face For The FIRST Time; Check Out Her Cute...
article-image

Meanwhile, Swara, who is married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed, took to her social media handle on June 17, Monday, to share photos of their daughter Raabiyaa celebrating her first Bakri Eid.

She wrote that her "vegetarian parents" organised a scrumptious Eid feast for everyone. "My vegetarian parents hosted the most sumptuous dinner and my friends came with blessings, warmth and so many gifts for my baby girl. But most importantly with big hearts and with precious time," she wrote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Huge Ply Falls On Deepika Singh's Back While Shooting For Mangal Lakshmi, Actress Injured

Huge Ply Falls On Deepika Singh's Back While Shooting For Mangal Lakshmi, Actress Injured

Swara Bhasker Takes Dig At Jains Who Dressed Up As Muslims To Rescue Goats On Bakri Eid: 'Aage Ki...

Swara Bhasker Takes Dig At Jains Who Dressed Up As Muslims To Rescue Goats On Bakri Eid: 'Aage Ki...

Babylon OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brad Pit, Margot Robbie's Oscar-Nominated Film

Babylon OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brad Pit, Margot Robbie's Oscar-Nominated Film

Civil War OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kirsten Dunset's Dystopian Thriller Film

Civil War OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kirsten Dunset's Dystopian Thriller Film

Chandu Champion Actor Kartik Aaryan Consoles Little Girl Who Got Emotional While Meeting Him, Says...

Chandu Champion Actor Kartik Aaryan Consoles Little Girl Who Got Emotional While Meeting Him, Says...