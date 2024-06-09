'Must Have Changed Their Numbers': Farida Jalal Reveals Losing Touch With Shah Rukh & Salman Khan

Veteran actress Farida Jalal opened up about her bond with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In an interview with India Today, the actress revealed how she lost touch with them.

With Shah Rukh Khan, Farida has worked in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and more.

Speaking about losing in touch with him she said, “No, I am not. He must have changed his number.”

Farida Recalled Getting SRK's Call

However, she recalled one incident of her shoulder injury, when Shah Rukh called her and explained about the injuries. She said, “He called me out of the blue. I had a shoulder surgery done and I was consulting the doctor he goes to. He must have informed SRK. He called me and advised me. So sweet he was.”

Shah Rukh advised Farida, “‘Farida ji, I have to tell you, yeh jo shoulder surgery hai na (this shoulder surgery), don’t get impatient. It’s going to take lots of time to get back that movement’”.

She further added, “I was very worried why I was not able to lift my arm. He phoned me; I felt so good when he called. He said, ‘Farida ji, just don’t worry, this takes time. After a year, you’ll be able to lift your arm well. But it takes time, so don’t lose patience’ he said."

Farida also revealed that she is not in touch with Salman Khan either. The two have worked in films such as Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’ and ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and more.

She asked what she do to get in touch, and said, "Salman, I had his number, we used to talk, he must have changed his number."

On the work front, Farida was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She portrayed the role of Qudsia Begum in the series. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

The period drama from Sanjay Leela Bhansali follows the lives, loves, and tragedies of 1920s courtesans. It is currently streaming on Netflix.