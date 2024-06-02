Salman Khan's Female Fan Creates Chaos At His Panvel Farmhouse Wanting To Marry Him, Gets Detained By Police

Salman Khan |

Superstar Salman Khan's fan girl reportedly went outside his Panvel farmhouse in Maharastra and caused a ruckus, wanting to marry him. She was quickly apprehended by the cops.

As per the Times of India, a 24-year-old Delhi-based girl claimed to be a die-hard Salman Khan fan, approached his Panvel farmhouse and demanded to meet him. He was obviously not present at the scene, but the locals promptly notified the nearest police station and even captured a video of the woman as evidence of her wrongdoing.

Here's What Happened

An NGO’s founder revealed the details about the happening and stated, “The Delhi woman was brought to our shelter home on May 22, and we found her condition quite serious, as she refused to listen to us and kept saying she wanted to marry Khan. She was fully in love with his screen image.”

He also said that the team admitted her to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli for mental care and her mother, who is in Delhi, has been informed about the same. The family was concerned about her safety as she travelled all the way from Delhi to Navi Mumbai alone to marry Salman. The woman was returned to her home after eight days of therapy and counselling.

Here's what Salman Khan’s Fangirl Stated

As per the latest reports, in the video, the fangirl kept on saying that she wanted to marry Salman. She was then taken to the Taluka police station by the cops and later she was taken to an NGO called the Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) for help.

Speaking to the NGO seal, she said, “I have been watching Salman films since childhood and innocently thought I could marry him. Now, after coming to Panvel and undergoing all this (treatment), I have realised that I was wrong. He (Salman) is living his own life and is not the same as what he does in films.”

Updates On Salman Khan

Salman is currently in Italy for the second leg of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. On the other hand, police have been investigating his cases of home fire and death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Now, they are looking into the matter of a Delhi-based fangirl who walked circularly outside his farmhouse, wanting to marry him.

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for his next titled Sikander, which marks his first collaboration with Ghajini fame AR Murugaddoss. Besides, he also has The Bull with Karan Johar, but if reports are to be believed, the film has been put on the back burner due to logistical issues.