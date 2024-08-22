Murshid OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kay Kay Menon's Crime Thriller Series

Murshid OTT Release Date | Trailer

Murshid is an upcoming crime thriller series starring Kay Kay Menon in a titular role. It will be released on an OTT platform in August 2024.

What is the release date and platform of Murshid on OTT?

The film, which was slated to release on August 16, will now release digitally on August 30, 2024. It will be available to watch on ZEE5. It will also be available on Jio Cinema.

The streaming platform shared the poster of the film with a caption that read, "Yeh Bombay hai meri jaan, aur yahan Sartaj-e-Bambai urf Murshid Bhai ka sikka chalta hai! 🔥#Murshid premieres 30th August, only on #ZEE5."

Plot

The series follows the story of a retired underworld gangster named Murshid Pathan, who is drawn back into the criminal world when he realises that his family is in danger. The plot thickens when a police officer, Kumar Pratap Rana, uncovers the involvement of his father, Murshid, in the case he has been investigating for years. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Murshid

Along with Kay Kay Menon as Murshid, the series also stars Tanuj Virwani, Anang Desai, Jameel Chaudhary, Zakir Hussain, Anang Desai, Karamveer Choudhary, Vedika Bhandari, and Rajesh Shringarpure, among others.

The upcoming intense thriller series is directed and written by Shravan Tiwari. It is produced by Sachin Bansal and Sandip Patel. Kunal Karan has composed the music, and Parvez Pathan has done the cinematography.