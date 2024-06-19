Munawar Faruqui Demands 'Proper Investigation' In NEET Paper Leak Case: 'Students Work So Hard...' (VIDEO)

Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has demanded a thorough investigation in the alleged paper leaks and malpractices in the NEET-UG examination. At an event in Mumbai on Tuesday (June 18), Munawar reacted to the ongoing controversy and shared his thoughts.

In a video shared by a celebrity paparazzo on Instagram, Munawar is heard saying, "I read about it and checked what the problem was. Then I saw how many students, who were from the same centre, had got similar marks. I realised that something was wrong."

He added, "This matter should be properly investigated. This is the demand of the students and should be of every person, because we all know how much money and hard work is spent by the parents in getting education. In the same way, students also work hard. I hope that the government works on this thing as soon as possible."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was also present at the event, said that he will make a video on the issue.

On the other hand, his Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan said that paper leak is a 'big deal'.

"Many people were giving the paper for the fourth-fifth time, when they realise that they have been working hard for so many years, but their exam is not being cleared. But there are some people who are getting the papers a day before or someone is sitting in the examination centre, he is being told the answers because he has paid the money," he reportedly said.

Abhishek added, "I think this is a very bad and wrong thing for our country. Just imagine if you go to a doctor for treatment and you come to know that it has come with the help of a paper leak, then how bad is this for the country. I feel that the sooner strictest action is taken on this, the better it is."