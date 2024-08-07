Mummy Ji Song Review: Mouni Roy Fails To Impress With Her Charm In Vedaa Track

Mouni Roy |

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh are all set for the release of their power-packed action drama, Vedaa. The makers have now released the grooving track Mummy Ji from the film, featuring Mouni Roy.

The song, with its release, seems to be following the trend of item songs, as seen in films like Stree 2 with Tamannah in Aaj Ki Raat, and Mumjiya with Sharvari in Taras. These item songs still managed to make waves on the internet and audience because of the dance moves and their uniqueness. However, when we look at Mouni Roy in the centre stage of the performance, it feels like there was no significant effort put into the making of the song.

It feels like a cut-paste adaptation from songs like Munni Badnaam and Chokra Jawaan in terms of its visualization and theme, with men surrounding the dancer. This is not the first time Mouni has faced criticism for a track, she earlier featured in the Arabic song Zaalima and faced brutal online trolling.

While sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote, "Unleash the spark! 'Mummy Ji' is igniting the dance floor NOW! Move, groove, and let the infectious rhythm take over."

Coming the 3-minute song that is shot in the dark light, and her entry with the black dupatta on her face made no sense even to the theme. The lyrics are so sleazy that this song won't even trend as a chartbuster on the internet.

Mummy Ji is sung by Prajakta Shukre & Himani Kapoor, and the music is composed and penned by Manan Bhardwaj. The song is choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

In conclusion, we must say Mouni Roy should return as the next Naagin and should leave the item songs to other actresses.

The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani, it is all set to release on August 15. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

With its release Vedaa, will clashing with horror comedy Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, and also with Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, and Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor.