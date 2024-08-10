 Mumbai: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame TV Scriptwriter Mahesh Pandey Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame TV Scriptwriter Mahesh Pandey Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Cr

Mumbai: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame TV Scriptwriter Mahesh Pandey Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Cr

The Amboli police have arrested television scriptwriter Mahesh Pandey of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame for allegedly cheating a film producer out of Rs 2.65 crore by violating an agreement. He was arrested on August 6 and has been granted judicial custody. A lookout notice has also been issued against Pandey’s wife, who is allegedly involved in the case.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame TV Scriptwriter Mahesh Pandey Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For Wife |

Mumbai: The Amboli police have arrested television scriptwriter Mahesh Pandey of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame for allegedly cheating a film producer out of Rs 2.65 crore by violating an agreement. He was arrested on August 6 and has been granted judicial custody. A lookout notice has also been issued against Pandey’s wife, who is allegedly involved in the case.

The complaint was lodged by producer Jatin Sethi, who has accused Pandey of violating the terms and conditions of a joint project. Sethi alleged that Pandey received payment from Prasar Bharati, assuring him that Rs2.65 crore would be credited to Sethi’s bank account.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Schools Asked To Replace 'Good Morning' With 'Jai Hind'
Haryana Schools Asked To Replace 'Good Morning' With 'Jai Hind'
Central Railway: 2 Youths Arrested For Entering Motorman’s Cabin At Kasara Station
Central Railway: 2 Youths Arrested For Entering Motorman’s Cabin At Kasara Station
Kolkata Shocker: One Arrested In Connection With Trainee Doctor's Murder & Rape; Autopsy Report Reveals Chilling Details
Kolkata Shocker: One Arrested In Connection With Trainee Doctor's Murder & Rape; Autopsy Report Reveals Chilling Details
Indian Railways: 8 New Projects Costing ₹24k Crore Approved; Includes Maha, Bihar, Telangana
Indian Railways: 8 New Projects Costing ₹24k Crore Approved; Includes Maha, Bihar, Telangana

However, he didn’t pay on various pretexts. Pandey also allegedly created a fake email ID to show that he had sent emails to Sethi’s broadcaster regarding the payment, but instead used the funds for himself.

Read Also
Mumbai: Kandivali Police Book Ravi Group Directors For Cheating ₹68.10 Lakhs From Powai Resident
article-image

Pandey has scripted many famous serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se, and Vidya. He has been previously accused by several actors from his shows of not making payments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Dies After Battle With Cancer At 67

Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Dies After Battle With Cancer At 67

Model Apologises To Kiara Advani After Sidharth Malhotra Holds Her Close During Hot & Bold Ramp Walk...

Model Apologises To Kiara Advani After Sidharth Malhotra Holds Her Close During Hot & Bold Ramp Walk...

Cardi B Reveals 'Freak Accident' Paralysed Her, Almost Caused Miscarriage: 'It Was Unusual & Severe'

Cardi B Reveals 'Freak Accident' Paralysed Her, Almost Caused Miscarriage: 'It Was Unusual & Severe'

Inside Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Couple Poses With Family In UNSEEN Pics

Inside Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Couple Poses With Family In UNSEEN Pics

Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad

Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad