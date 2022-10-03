e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Ranveer Singh entertains fans at BJP-organised Marathi dandiya; event successful

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh entertains fans at BJP-organised Marathi dandiya; event successful

Organised by BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, Singh's powerful performance at the do was the crowd favourite. The actor made his entry with a hit song from his film 'Goliyon ki Rasleela- Ram Leela'.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Ranveer Singh at Marathi Dandiya programme | FPJ
Follow us on

BJP's Marathi Dandiya, held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh ground in Lalbaug area, was hit among the crowd. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also attended the event held on October 2.

Organised by BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, Singh's powerful performance at the do was the crowd favourite. The actor made his entry with a hit song from his film Goliyon ki Rasleela- Ram Leela. Ranveer chanted “Har Har Mahadev, Jai Shivaji” to charge up the crowd.

Interestingly, this was the first time an event like such was organised in Lalbaug which is Marathi-dominated area.

Read Also
Mumbai: After Shiv Sena’s dig over Marathi Dandiya, Ashish Shelar advises Thackeray faction to...
article-image

The ground was packed with visitors and fans of the actor who partook in the dandiya programme.

Ranveer performed to his songs 'Malhari' from his film Bajirao Mastani and his rap song 'Apna Time Ayega' from the film Gully Boy.

Ranveer also gave iPhone11 to the winners of a contest Rohini Pawar and Mahesh Angre in the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh entertains fans at BJP-organised Marathi dandiya; event successful

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh entertains fans at BJP-organised Marathi dandiya; event successful

Urmila Matondkar to make her digital debut with 'Tiwari'; first look poster out

Urmila Matondkar to make her digital debut with 'Tiwari'; first look poster out

Watch Goodbye for Rs 150: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's film adopts reduced pricing policy

Watch Goodbye for Rs 150: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's film adopts reduced pricing policy

Randeep Hooda officially commences shoot for his directorial debut SwatantryaVeer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda officially commences shoot for his directorial debut SwatantryaVeer Savarkar

Watch Video: Kareena Kapoor irked by fan who kept his hand on her shoulder at Mumbai airport

Watch Video: Kareena Kapoor irked by fan who kept his hand on her shoulder at Mumbai airport