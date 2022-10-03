Mumbai: Ranveer Singh entertains fans at BJP-organised Marathi dandiya; event successful

Ranveer Singh at Marathi Dandiya programme | FPJ

BJP's Marathi Dandiya, held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh ground in Lalbaug area, was hit among the crowd. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also attended the event held on October 2.

Organised by BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, Singh's powerful performance at the do was the crowd favourite. The actor made his entry with a hit song from his film Goliyon ki Rasleela- Ram Leela. Ranveer chanted “Har Har Mahadev, Jai Shivaji” to charge up the crowd.

Interestingly, this was the first time an event like such was organised in Lalbaug which is Marathi-dominated area.

The ground was packed with visitors and fans of the actor who partook in the dandiya programme.

Ranveer performed to his songs 'Malhari' from his film Bajirao Mastani and his rap song 'Apna Time Ayega' from the film Gully Boy.

Ranveer also gave iPhone11 to the winners of a contest Rohini Pawar and Mahesh Angre in the programme.