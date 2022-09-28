Mumbai: After Shiv Sena’s dig over Marathi Dandiya, Ashish Shelar advises Thackeray faction to take Dhouti Yog churna | FPJ

Even though the uncertainty over the BMC elections continues due to the ongoing legal battle, BJP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena have indulged in the politics over the Marathi Manoos. Shiv Sena took a swipe at the erstwhile ally BJP for organising Marathi Dandiya in the former’s stronghold during Navratri. On its part, BJP countered Shiv Sena’s criticism saying that those involved in beautifying Yakub’s grave are bound to get bothered by the Marathi Dandiya.

‘’BJP has organised Marathi Dandiya in Girgaon, Lalbaug, Parel and Sewri. Why did it bother people managing Saamana (Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece) and the Penguin Sena so much?’’ asked the Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar.

‘’Of course, those involved in beautifying Yakub’s grave are bound to get bothered by the Marathi Dandiya. Shiv Sena is venting out its frustration through its mouthpiece Saamana, If you are really feeling agitated seeing the Marathi Manoos enjoy Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav and Navratri, then why don’t you take Dhouti Yog will be our sincere advice to them,’’ taunted Shelar. He was referring to Dhouti-Yog Ayurvedic Churna which is a specially prepared ground mixture used to cure gastric problems. Shelar thereby slammed the Thackeray faction that it was unable to digest the BJP’s increasing clout among Shiv Sena’s traditional vote bank, the Marathi Manoos. He, therefore, advised the Thackeray faction to learn to digest BJP’s clout among the Marathi Manoos.

‘’Thos who made fun of contributions collected for Ram temple, those who locked the Gods in temples for almost two and half years, those who imposed restrictions on celebrations of Hindu festivals like Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav and Navratri are now feeling uneasy and restless seeing the way these festivals are celebrated in Mumbai after the Shinde Fadnavis came to power in Maharashtra,’’ said Shelar. He further added that every year BJP has been celebrating Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav and Navratri festivals and participating in the joys and sorrows of the common man.

‘’We never did politics over these issues. Even during the pandemic or heavy downpours or similar other natural calamities, our BJP leaders, office bearers, ministers, and activists have never stayed in their homes but have reached out to those affected and extended all the possible help needed. We are trained and we are proud of our RSS’ tradition and hence we never put up hoardings claiming We did it,’’ said Shelar while taking a dig at former CM Uddhav Thackeray for working from home during his tenure.

However, former mayor and Shiv Sena deputy leader Kishori Pednekar asked BJP to take Dhouti Yog reiterating that her party does not need such gimmicks of organising Marathi dandiya ahead of the upcoming BMC elections. ‘’Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray had established the party and it is still based on strong foundations despite several crises. Shiv Sena won’t be impacted by BJP’ Marathi Dandiya,’’ she added.