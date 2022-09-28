Mumbai: Key COVID-19 taskforce member Dr Om Shrivastava dies

Dr Om Srivastav |

Mumbai: Renowned infectious disease specialist Dr Om Shrivastava, who was also the member of state Covid taskforce, died on Tuesday after prolonged illness. Shrivastava, 55, was hospitalised in April after suffering a heart attack.

Since then he was on life support. Covid taskforce member and endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi said, “Deeply sad to lose a close friend, a colleague and a fellow researcher Dr Shrivastav. He was a thinker, teacher and clinician. We all pray to the almighty that he attains Moksha. We pray for his family to bear this immense loss.”

BMC executive health officer DrMangalaGomare said, "I came in his contact when I was incharge of the Kasturba Hospital's epidemiology cell. During Covid, he was part of the death investigation committee. He was one of the pioneers we have lost way ahead of time,” she said.