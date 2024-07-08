Mumbai Police Faces Public Fury Over Road Closures For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding In Bandra

Mumbai Police received massive backlash from the public after they announced new traffic curbs at Bandra-Kurla Complex for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre from July 12 to July 15.

“It’s a private wedding, not a public event. Then why are the common public disturbed? The roads are not private property then why are authorities closing down the roads when someone is getting married? At this rate, tomorrow we will be asked to sit at home as there will be a curfew when rich people get divorced,” asked Mahesh Tripathi, an office-goer in the BKC area.

Another individual said, “This is a display of wealth and power where the government is bowing down to this power. Our country is not ruled by monarchs but this situation definitely suggests one. They are the king and the queen ruling the city and all of us are abiding by their rules.”

Netizens Express Their Fury On Social Media

Taking to platform X, previously known as Twitter, netizens bombarded Mumbai Traffic Police’s post about the new traffic restrictions during the wedding.

Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/KeERCC3ikw — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 5, 2024

A user named @philpjg said, “When did a personal event of an industrialist become a public event? Is every citizen of Mumbai invited to this or a selected few? Instead of putting the general public inconvenience, the organisers should have been told to reschedule this to a later part of the day, maybe towards the night.”

With growing anger among the public, one user opined, “You shameless pricks! It’s a billionaire’s wedding, stop inconveniencing the common man!” Adding to it, another said, “Welcome to India. A billionaire’s son is getting married, the official handle of Mumbai Traffic Police calls it a public event. The irony is, that this public event is not open to the public. It is rightly said, that you can get away with anything in India if you have money.”

One tweet said that July 12 - the wedding day - should be declared as “National Marriage Diwas”