Mumbai Police Arrest 3 People For Stealing Mobile Phones Of Shah Rukh Khan Fans Outside Mannat |

Bandra Police have detained three people in the case of theft of mobile phones of fans gathered outside the house of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. After obtaining information from CCTV footage of the incident site and adjacent areas police have recovered 9 mobile phones from the three accused. Bandra Police arrested Shubham Jamnaprasad, Mohammed Ali, and Imran.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday on November 2. Every year on the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans who gather in huge numbers outside his Mumbai residence 'Mannat'.

This year was no different, but at least 30 fans of the 'Badshah' queued up at the Mumbai police station to file FIRs after finding they were robbed of their phones on Thursday night when they stood outside the actor's residence to wish him on the eve of his 58th birthday.

Meanwhile, SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans for all the sweet birthday wishes.

He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

The 'Pathaan' actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, who were left enthralled at the sight of the superstar. King Khan also marked the occasion with his signature arms pose in front of his fans.

The 'Jawan' actor donned a plain black T-shirt with camouflage trousers. He looked uber cool in a black cap.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, and huge posters of SRK along with them.

Every year, fans gather outside SRK's home in large numbers to catch a glimpse of 'King Khan' of Bollywood, and the fans continued their ritual this year as well.

The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' and is gearing up for the release of his next 'Dunki', scheduled to release this December.

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the 'Chak De! India' actor will share the screen with 'Pink' actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.

The movie marks the first collaboration of the 'Swades' actor with the '3 Idiots' director.

