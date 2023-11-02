Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Lathi-Charged Outside Mannat On Actor's 58th Birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday on Thursday (November 2). Like every year, a swarm of Shah Rukh's fans gathered outside his bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra to catch a glimpse of the actor. Security has also been beefed up outside his residence. Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media platforms in which starstruck fans from various cities are seen wishing SRK.

One of the videos shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows how cops lathi-charged a group of fans who went out of control outside the actor's bungalow.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh left Mannat to meet his fans at an event in the city. Soon after his luxury car came out from Mannat, fans tried to gather around the vehicle. However, police officials managed to keep the situation under control and disperse the crowd.

At midnight, Shah Rukh greeted hundreds of his fans with folded hands, blew kisses and also treated them with his signature open arms pose.

The Pathaan star stood on the balcony of his bungalow. He wore a black t-shirt with camouflage pants. Shah Rukh completed his look with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses.

After meeting them, SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the birthday wishes. He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

On his birthday, Shah Rukh also treated his fans with a teaser of his much-awaited and highly-anticipated film Dunki. In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the actor will share the screen with Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

The movie marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh with the 3 Idiots director.

The film is all set to hit the big screens in December 2023.

