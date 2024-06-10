Mumbai: New Dad Varun Dhawan To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹50 Crore Juhu House

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan welcomed his first child with wife Natasha Dalal on June 3. And now, the family is reportedly planning to shift base to a new and bigger apartment right in the heart of Mumbai. And the apartment that Varun has been eyeing is none other than the lavish property owned by Hrithik Roshan in Juhu.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Varun and Natasha, along with their newborn daughter and their pet Joey, will soon move to Hrithik's property in Juhu, which is valued at a whopping Rs 50 crore. The Krrish actor previously resided in the property with his family, but he has now shifted base to an even bigger house worth a whopping Rs 100 crore.

Varun and Natasha's new abode has a sea-facing view and even private access to the Juhu beach. Not just that, but it is situated right next to the houses of celebs like Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala, among others.

Until now, Varun had been staying with his family in the swanky Juhu apartment which he had purchased in 2017.

Varun and Natasha welcomed their baby girl on June 3, and the Student Of The Year actor announced the news to the world with a quirky post. In the video, their pet Joey can be seen introducing his 'little sister' along with a note that read, "Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

On the work front, Varun is all set to star next in Atlee's Baby John in a never-seen-before avatar. He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.