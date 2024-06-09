 New Dad Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal Congratulate PM Modi On His 3rd Term: 'Janta Aapse Bahut Pyaar Karti Hai'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNew Dad Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal Congratulate PM Modi On His 3rd Term: 'Janta Aapse Bahut Pyaar Karti Hai'

New Dad Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal Congratulate PM Modi On His 3rd Term: 'Janta Aapse Bahut Pyaar Karti Hai'

National award-winning actor Paresh Rawal and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Sunday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being elected for a record third time.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

National award-winning actor Paresh Rawal and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Sunday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being elected for a record third time.

"Bharatiye Janta hamare adarniye neta Shri Narendra Modi ji ka teesri baar pradhanmantri banne ke is etihasik mauke par hardik shubhkamnaen deti hai. Ek baat yaad rakhiyega ki janta aapse bahut pyaar karti hai toh voh sirf teen tak nahi ginengi aage bhi ginti rahegi. Jai ho. (The people of India extend their heartfelt best wishes to our respected leader Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic occasion of him becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. Remember one thing that the people love you a lot, so they will not just count till three, they will keep counting further. Jai Ho. Jaikar Ho)," the actor wrote on X.

Read Also
'Eh Mr Moron': Paresh Rawal Gets Into Online Spat After X User Takes Dig At His 'Punishment For...
article-image

Paresh won the National Film Award For The Best Supporting Role in 1994 for his performances in the films 'Woh Chokri' and 'Sir'. In 2014, he was feted with the Padma Shri.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who recently became a proud father to a baby girl, also congratulated PM Modi. "Congratulations shri @narendramodi ji for a historic 3rd term and the swearing in ceremony. May you guide our country to greater heights. Hari Om," Varun wrote on X.

Read Also
New Dad Varun Dhawan Announces Birth Of Baby Girl With Natasha Dalal: 'Overjoyed With This New...
article-image

Varun and his wife Natasha welcomed a baby girl on June 3. The two tied the knot in January 2021 and announced their pregnancy in February this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kailash Kher On PM-designate Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony: 'Congratulate All The People For...

Kailash Kher On PM-designate Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony: 'Congratulate All The People For...

Himanshi Parashar Bids An Emotional Adieu To Her Character Sahiba From Teri Meri Doriyaann: 'My Last...

Himanshi Parashar Bids An Emotional Adieu To Her Character Sahiba From Teri Meri Doriyaann: 'My Last...

Kangana Ranaut To Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs Who Attended PM Modi's Oath Ceremony In Delhi

Kangana Ranaut To Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs Who Attended PM Modi's Oath Ceremony In Delhi

Kartik Aaryan On His Dostana 2 Exit, Fallout With Karan Johar: 'Bohot Miscommunication Hota Hai...

Kartik Aaryan On His Dostana 2 Exit, Fallout With Karan Johar: 'Bohot Miscommunication Hota Hai...

WATCH: Actor & 3rd Bigg Boss Winner Vindu Dara Singh Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple;...

WATCH: Actor & 3rd Bigg Boss Winner Vindu Dara Singh Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple;...