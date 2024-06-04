New Dad Varun Dhawan Announces Birth Of Baby Girl With Natasha Dalal: 'Overjoyed With This New Blessing' (VIDEO)

Varun Dhawan is currently over the moon with the arrival of his baby daughter. His wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, gave birth to a baby girl at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on June 3, 2024.

On Tuesday, May 4, the Student Of The Year actor took to his Instagram handle to share the official announcement of his baby girl's birth. He wrote, "Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. हरे राम हरे राम, राम राम हरे हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे ।"

Check it out:

Dhawan shared a cute animated video featuring an endearing basket decorated with balloons and flowers. The duo's dog Joey can also be seen holding a card that says, “Welcome lil sis."

Next, the text mentions, “Our baby girl is here. We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding. Natasha & Varun."

The news was initially confirmed by Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan, on Tuesday, as he was seen exiting the hospital in Mumbai after Natasha's delivery. He was asked by the paparazzi if Varun and Natasha had welcomed a baby girl, to this; he nodded to say yes.

