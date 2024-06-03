Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Blessed With Baby Girl, Confirms David Dhawan (VIDEO)

Congratulations are in order, as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have welcomed a baby girl. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2024.

The news was confirmed by Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan. He was exiting Hinduja hospital in Mumbai, where Natasha delivered her baby, during which, the paparazzi asked David if Varun and Natasha welcomed a baby girl, to this, he nodded to say yes.

Check out the video:

Sharing the pregnancy announcement, Dhawan wrote, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love (red heart) #myfamilymystrength."

In the black-and-white photo, the Student Of The Year actor is seen kissing his wife’s baby bump while kneeling on the floor. The couple's dog, Joey, was sitting on the couch close and looking into the camera.

Varun and Natasha hosted a baby shower ceremony on April 21, which was attended by Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Varun's sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan, Laali Dhawan, and filmmaker, David Dhawan among others.

After the celebrations, the couple even arranged some special gifts for the paparazzi, who were stationed outside their residence.

On January 24, 2021, Varun and Natasha tied the knot in a grand but private ceremony in Alibaug's luxurious resort called The Mansion House during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Next, he has Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi and Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.