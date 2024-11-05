 Mumbai: Marathi Filmmaker Avadhoot Gupte Acquires ₹7.7 Crore Apartment In Bandra's Rustomjee Paramount
With close proximity to international airport, prestigious schools, premium retail, and dining, Khar West continues to be a preferred choice for high-profile homebuyers. The transaction was finalized in October 2024, with stamp duty fees of Rs. 46.48 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Renowned singer, music director, and filmmaker Avadhoot Gupte, along with his wife Girija Gupte, has acquired a luxury apartment for Rs. 7.75 crore, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards. The property is located in Bandra (Khar West), close to major roads like Vithalbhai Patel Road, Swami Vivekanand Road, and the Western Express Highway.

About The Property

The apartment is situated in Rustomjee Paramount, a premium project developed by Rustomjee Constructions Private Limited, spanning 1.65 acres and offering 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK apartments. As per transaction document analysed by Square Yards, the property acquired by Gupte covers a carpet area of 126.14 sq. m. (1,357.77 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 149.53 sq. m. (1,609.53 sq. ft.), along with three car parking spaces.

Avadhoot Gupte, a renowned singer, music director, and filmmaker in the Marathi industry, is celebrated for his versatile talent. He has delivered hit albums, composed chart-topping songs, and directed critically acclaimed films. Gupte has won several prestigious awards, including Maharashtra State Film Awards and Zee Gaurav Awards for his exceptional contributions to music and cinema.

