Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore

Leading stock market investor, Anand Rathi |

In one of the significant real estate deals, the family of Anand Rathi, the leading stock market investor, has purchased three apartments in Worli. While two apartments are situated in Birla Niyaara Phase-II, one is situated in Artesia.

According to the registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Supriya Amit Rathi and others purchased the apartment situated in Artesia for Rs 33.70 crore from K Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd. They paid a stamp duty of Rs 52.13 lakh for the apartment measuring 3,064 sq ft. The transaction registered on September 13, 2024 includes three car parking spaces.

Similarly, Anand Rathi and Puja Maru purchased a flat measuring 3,554 sq ft for Rs 32.70 crore and another apartment measuring 3,552 sq ft for Rs 32.53 crore registered in the name of Anand Rathi and Tanisha Amit Rathi. Both the apartments were purchased from Birla Estate Pvt Ltd and the transactions were registered on August 22, 2024 and September 13, 2024 respectively.

Stamp duty of Rs 1.96 crore and Rs 1.95 crore was paid for the deals and consists of four car parkings each, the documents revealed.

In another real estate deal registered on September 15, 2024, noted investor Utpal Sheth purchased an apartment in Oberoi 360 West, Worli for Rs 123.29 crore. The flat measuring 15,795 sq ft was purchased from Oasis Realty and stamp duty of Rs 7.39 crore was paid for the deal registered on September 15. According to the transaction details accessed by IndexTap.com, the deal also includes seven car parkings.