 Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore

According to the registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Supriya Amit Rathi and others purchased the apartment situated in Artesia for Rs 33.70 crore from K Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Leading stock market investor, Anand Rathi |

In one of the significant real estate deals, the family of Anand Rathi, the leading stock market investor, has purchased three apartments in Worli. While two apartments are situated in Birla Niyaara Phase-II, one is situated in Artesia.

According to the registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Supriya Amit Rathi and others purchased the apartment situated in Artesia for Rs 33.70 crore from K Raheja Corp Pvt Ltd. They paid a stamp duty of Rs 52.13 lakh for the apartment measuring 3,064 sq ft. The transaction registered on September 13, 2024 includes three car parking spaces.

Read Also
Mumbai Real Estate: Rare Enterprises CEO Utpal Sheth Purchases ₹123 Crore Sea-View Apartment In...
article-image

Similarly, Anand Rathi and Puja Maru purchased a flat measuring 3,554 sq ft for Rs 32.70 crore and another apartment measuring 3,552 sq ft for Rs 32.53 crore registered in the name of Anand Rathi and Tanisha Amit Rathi. Both the apartments were purchased from Birla Estate Pvt Ltd and the transactions were registered on August 22, 2024 and September 13, 2024 respectively.

Stamp duty of Rs 1.96 crore and Rs 1.95 crore was paid for the deals and consists of four car parkings each, the documents revealed.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Accuses BJP Of Failing State On Unemployment And Women’s Safety; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Accuses BJP Of Failing State On Unemployment And Women’s Safety; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: Bullion Robbery Suspect Anuj Pratap Singh Killed In STF Encounter In Unnao; Visuals Surface
Uttar Pradesh: Bullion Robbery Suspect Anuj Pratap Singh Killed In STF Encounter In Unnao; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore
Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore
Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Sainik School, Emphasizes Private Sector's Role In Education And National Service; VIDEO
Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Sainik School, Emphasizes Private Sector's Role In Education And National Service; VIDEO
Read Also
MHADA eyeing 3 projects in Kalachowki, Worli & Bandra Reclamation to rev up real estate business in...
article-image

In another real estate deal registered on September 15, 2024, noted investor Utpal Sheth purchased an apartment in Oberoi 360 West, Worli for Rs 123.29 crore. The flat measuring 15,795 sq ft was purchased from Oasis Realty and stamp duty of Rs 7.39 crore was paid for the deal registered on September 15. According to the transaction details accessed by IndexTap.com, the deal also includes seven car parkings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Family Acquires 3 Luxury Apartments In Worli For ₹99 Crore

Real Estate To Play Major Role In India's Economic Growth Trajectory, Report Reveals

Real Estate To Play Major Role In India's Economic Growth Trajectory, Report Reveals

Foxconn-Backed SiliconAuto Launches R&D Centre In Bengaluru To Advance Next-Gen Automotive...

Foxconn-Backed SiliconAuto Launches R&D Centre In Bengaluru To Advance Next-Gen Automotive...

No Way Victim Shaming Was Done Or Intended, Even Remotely: FM On EY Employee Death

No Way Victim Shaming Was Done Or Intended, Even Remotely: FM On EY Employee Death

Manba Finance IPO Day 1: Subscribed 23.79 Times; Check Out GMP And Other Key Details

Manba Finance IPO Day 1: Subscribed 23.79 Times; Check Out GMP And Other Key Details