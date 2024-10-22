 Mumbai: Hindu Organisation Demands Police To Book Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Tarnishing Maharashtra Police' Image
Mumbai: Hindu Organisation Demands Police To Book Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Tarnishing Maharashtra Police' Image

Mumbai: Hindu Organisation Demands Police To Book Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Tarnishing Maharashtra Police' Image

The organisation has alleged that the online gaming platform's advertisement starring Siddiqui to promote the application, in the role of a police officer, tarnishes the image of Maharashtra Police.

Dhairya Gajara Updated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police commissioner and Maharashtra director general of police to book actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ankur Singh, the owner of Big Cash Poker.

Mumbai: Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, a right-wing Hindu organisation, has written to the Mumbai Police commissioner and Maharashtra director general of police to book actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ankur Singh, the owner of Big Cash Poker. The organisation has alleged that the online gaming platform's advertisement starring Siddiqui to promote the application, in the role of a police officer, tarnishes the image of Maharashtra Police.

Surajya Abhiyan, a social welfare campaign by Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, has demanded immediate action against Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for “defaming the police.” The demand to book Siddiqui is based on a recent advertisement by an online gaming app ‘Big Cash Poker’ which features Siddiqui dressed in a Maharashtra police uniform, calling on people to play poker.

Abhishek Murukate, Maharashtra state coordinator of Surajya Abhiyan wrote a letter to Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai Police’ commissioner to book Siddiqui and Ankur Singh, the owner of ‘Big Cash Poker’ online gaming application. The letter demanded the police to take strict action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 and the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

“This is alarming because the same police department files cases against such people and arrests gamblers. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti's 'Surajya Abhiyan' strongly condemns this, as it tarnishes the image of Maharashtra Police. Ignoring this could lead to more illegal and unethical advertisements using police uniforms,” stated the letter. The letter also called for Maharashtra’s home minister Devendra Fadnavis to take notice of the matter.

Murukate said, “The Maharashtra police are trained through hard work, but this advertisement attempts to suggest that online gambling gives them skills. It is disappointing that no police officer has been compelled to take action against this application and it is unfortunate that complaints have to be made by others. We also wish that Maharashtra’s home minister also takes cognizance of the matter.”

