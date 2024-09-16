Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He 'Doesn't Know Anything About Shraddha Kapoor,' Reveals Not Watching Deepika Padukone's Films | Photo Via Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was last seen in the horror film, Adbhut, alongside Diana Penty and Shreya Dhanwanthary, recently made surprising revelations about Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor and new mom Deepika Padukone.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Nawazuddin was asked to give hashtags to various Bollywood celebrities. When asked about Shraddha, he said, "I don’t know anything about Shraddha."

Later, when it came to Padukone, he was quick to admit, "Maine koi kaam dekha nai hai (I’ve not seen any of her work) I don’t know."

Further, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor praised his Tiku Weds Sheru co-star Avneet Kaur, stating, "Bahut kamaal hai aur self-dependent hai aur actor to bahut achi hai (Very nice and self-dependent. She is, of course, a brilliant actor)."

Nawazuddin also lauded Tiku Weds Sheru producer Kangana Ranaut and said, "Kangana ke saat jitna meine kaam kiya hai, woh set par amazing hai. Be it as an actor or as a director. She is a talented actor."

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen next in Section 108, which will also feature Regina Cassandra in the lead. In it, the actor will play the role of Advocate Tahoor Khan.

The crime thriller is directed by Rasikh Khan.

Next, Siddiqui is all set to play controversial Assamese Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his biopic, Oil Kumar. In addition to this, he also has Noorani Chehra alongside Nupur Sanon and Sangeen in the pipeline.