Mumbai: FIR against actor Sahil Khan for death threat to woman |

Mumbai: An FIR has been against actor Sahil Khan for extortion and death threat to a woman at a gym in Mumbai.

Khan had reportedly threatened a 43-year-old gym-goer and uploaded defamatory posts on social media against her.

Read Also FPJ Legal: HC relief for actor Sahil Khan in abetment to suicide and defamation case

Police: Accused woman had an affair with the husband of the complainant

According to the complainant, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, she had a quarrel with a woman at a gym over money in February 2023. The accused woman and the actor abused the complainant and threatened her, the official said.

The accused duo also uploaded defamatory posts on social media against the complainant and her family members, he said quoting the First Information Report (FIR) registered on Tuesday.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defamation, threat, and a bid to insult the modesty of a woman at Oshiwara police station.

The official said the accused woman had an affair with the husband of the complainant and had lodged a case against him at a police station.

Khan has acted in movies including Style, Xcuse Me, Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour.

(with agency inputs)