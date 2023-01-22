Mumbai: Defamers used fake docus to get bail, says actor-turned-fitness trainer Sahil Khan |

The Kurar police are on the look out for two suspects who allegedly produced fake identification documents in the Dindoshi court for an anticipatory bail application against a defamation case filed by actor-turned-fitness trainer Sahil Khan.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by Mr Khan on Friday, Sonia Jabin Ahmed, 25, and Karan Kumar Dhir, 28, had bought gym supplements worth Rs52,000 from the actor's supplement store in Oshiwara in 2019 but failed to pay for it.

When asked for the money, the duo allegedly began defaming Mr Khan by making derogatory remarks about him and uploading his morphed images on social media. This led to him filing a defamation case against the accused back in 2019, however, they managed to get an anticipatory bail, stated the FIR.

In 2022, the ABA was rejected by the Dindoshi court as the accused did not comply with the court’s orders of weekly attendance and they also continued with defamatory posts. Interestingly, the actor found out that Ahmed had registered at a city gym with a Bangladeshi passport. “With this information, we realised that the accused had used forged identity documents for the ABA in 2019,” said Mr Khan’s Advocate Vivek Sharma.

The actor filed a fresh FIR on Friday against the accused. “The police are currently on the look out for both the accused. The fake documents were of Sonia but Vivek is equally part of the crime as he helped her forge and submit those documents in court,” added Adv Sharma.

