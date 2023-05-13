Mumbai News: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala buys whopping ₹31 crore land in upscale Juhu, says report

Bollywood film producer Sajid Nadiadwala has purchased a huge land in a posh locality of Mumbai.

According to reports, the plot is worth over Rs 30 crore and has been purchased under the name of his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The deal between the production house and seller was registered on April 10.

Sajid Nadiadwala buys uber-expensive plot in Mumbai

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Nadiadwala purchased a 7,470 square feet plot in Juhu Gaothan, Andheri West under the name of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The report stated that he purchased it for a whopping Rs 31.30 crore, and also paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.87 crore for the plot.

The transaction was registered on April 10 between the production house and Portion Trading Pvt Ltd at the rate of Rs 41,900 per square foot.

About Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most renowned producers in B-Town and has some of the biggest films to his credit as a producer.

Nadiadwala's banner is known for blockbusters like 'Baaghi', 'Kick', 'Heropanti', and others.

The next project for the production house is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's much-hyped 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' is also being produced by Nadiadwala.