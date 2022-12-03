Mumbai: Court acquits 2 in robbery case of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala | Instagram

Stating that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charges, a sessions court has acquitted two men accused in the case of robbery at the residence of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

At gunpoint, Mr Nadiadwala’s own personal security guard Prabhat Tripathi had robbed him and his wife of Rs 10 lakh cash and Rs 40 lakh jewellery after they had returned from a party in January 2009. Tripathi, who was the prime accused, had died in September and the case against him had abated.

The Crime Branch had alleged that Anis Khan, 39, and Ajagar Khan, 46 had arranged the revolver used in the offence. Mr Nadiadwala had appeared as a witness and identified Tripathi, while his wife had narrated the incidents but failed to identify him in court.

Additional Sessions Judge Madhuri M Deshpande said in the judgment that there is no evidence against Anis and Ajagar. The court also noted that Mr Nadiadwala had not stated anything against them and even the producer's complaint was only against Tripathi.

Regarding Ajagar, the court said that there is no iota of evidence to connect him with the offence as he wasn't present at the spot. It also pointed out that the original reports regarding seizure of the revolver and the ballistic report were not placed on record.

