Mumbai Crime: 'Casting Director' Tries To Rape 18-Year-Old, Breaks Her Skull For Refusing Sexual Advances In Versova

Representative Image

A 26-year-old man, claiming to be a casting director and a film editor, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for attacking and trying to sexually assault his partner, after she refused his sexual advances. He left her critically injured and fled the scene, only to be nabbed by the cops later.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Deepak Malakar, a residence of Bihar. The incident happened on August 11, and presuming that the girl was dead, he had gone into hiding.

The victim is a first-year college student, and she was reportedly supposed to marry Malakar soon.

'Casting director' accused of assaulting partner

As per the police, the victim met Malakar on Facebook last year, and two months ago, he approached her parents and expressed his wish to marry her.

They agreed to it and even let him stay in their 1 BHK apartment in the city. It was then that Malakar tried to establish physcial relations with her, but she turned down her advances. She even expressed her wish to complete her studies and try her hand in Bollywood before marrying him.

This did not go down well with Malakar, who then took the victim to a friend's flat in Versova on August 11. There, he tried to sexually assault her, and when she resisted, he banged her head against the wall and hit her face until she collapsed.

As she fell unconscious, the accused assumed she was dead and in a state of panic fled the city.

Cops nab accused from Surat

After Malakar fled the spot, the victim regained consciousness and screamed for help. The neighbours were alerted, who then rushed her to the hospital and also informed the police.

She was admitted to the ICU for two days and is now recovering, cops said.

Meanwhile, Malakar was tracked after he made some calls to his friends from local phone booths in Surat. He had switched off his mobile phone, but his ATM withdrawals led the police to him, and he was arrested from Surat on Monday.

After recording his confession, Malakar was booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (outrage modesty), and 354 (D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

