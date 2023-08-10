'Good Touch Bad Touch' Should Be Included In School Curriculum: Actress Tanisha Mukherjee

Tanisha Mukherjee and Usha Kakade | Sourced Photo

"The 'Good Touch Bad Touch' program, aimed at raising children's awareness of appropriate and inappropriate touch, should be included in the school curriculum. This way, it can gain widespread publicity. Such initiatives should receive support at the government level to prevent sexual abuse," stated actress Tanisha Mukherjee. She also emphasized the need to speak out about instances of unwanted touch that individuals experience.

Tanisha Mukherjee spoke to the media in Pune on Wednesday about the implementation of the 'Good Touch Bad Touch' program through the Gravittus Foundation, an initiative by Usha Kakade. Mukherjee praised Usha Kakade's work and the foundation for their efforts in cultivating a sense of understanding about touch among children through this activity in schools. On this occasion, Kakade welcomed Mukherjee by presenting her with a booklet containing information about the Gravitas Foundation and the 'Good Touch Bad Touch' initiative.

Tanisha Mukherjee remarked, "Incidents of violence against children and women are deeply saddening. To prevent such violence, it's essential to raise awareness within society alongside the enforcement of the law. Often, attempts are made to suppress such incidents. Children rarely lie about these matters. Therefore, parents and teachers should maintain regular communication with children. We should listen and encourage open dialogue. We have the right to our own bodies, so we should speak up about any touch that makes us uncomfortable. We should inform a trusted person about it. I, myself, will actively participate in this initiative. In the future, the focus will be on spreading awareness about the concepts of good touch and bad touch."

Usha Kakade mentioned, "Following the Nirbhaya incident in Delhi, we undertook this initiative as a result of social awareness. Initially, schools and parents displayed some resistance, but eventually, the initiative gained great success. Through the Gravitas Foundation, this endeavor is being introduced in various schools in Pune. So far, 4.5 lakh students have received education about good touch and bad touch. A team of trained volunteers is dedicated to this cause. Numerous incidents are coming to light, and appropriate actions are being taken. An awareness-raising short film titled 'Udne Do' has been produced. We also intend to approach the government to expand this movement nationwide."

