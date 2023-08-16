Mumbai Road Rage: Mimi Actress Sai Tamhankar's Driver Thrashed By Teen Bikers In Malwani, FIR Registered

Popular Bollywood and Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar's driver was beaten up brutally by a bunch of teenagers in Mumbai on August 13, Sunday. He has been working with the actress for the past six years, and the entire brawl happened after he had dropped off the actress at her destination.

As per reports, Tamhankar's driver, identified as Saddam Mandal, was returning after dropping the actress at Chincholi Bandar on late Sunday night.

It was then that he encountered the miscreant, who brutally thrashed him and left him injured.

Read Also Cooking Up A Storm With Sai Tamhankar: I am addicted to caffeine

Sai Tamhankar's driver thrashed

According to the police, the incident happened in the Malwani area in the late hours of Sunday when Mandal was driving back home in Tamhankar's car.

Mandal told the cops that four teens were driving their bikes in the middle of the road haphazardly, and when he honked at them, they stopped their bikes and thrashed him with belts and sticks.

He mentioned that the boys also called their friends to beat him up and they fled the scene after leaving him critically injured. He was then rushed to the nearby hospital by the locals.

An FIR against the four teens has been registered in the Malwani police station, and an investigation is underway.

About Sai Tamhankar

Tamhankar was last seen in the web film 'India Lockdown', directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. She has also been a part of several other Bollywood films including 'Mimi', 'Love Sonia', 'Ghajini', and others.

Besides, she is also quite a renowned name in the Marathi film industry and has films like 'Duniyadari', 'Balak-Palak', 'Classmates', among others.

Read Also Actor Upendra's Effigies Burnt In Karnataka Over Remark Against Dalits

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)