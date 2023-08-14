Actor Upendra's Effigies Burnt In Karnataka Over Remark Against Dalits

Popular Kannada actor-director Upendra is facing backlash over his offensive remark against the Dalit community. He has also been booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act for his alleged casteist comment against Holeya community.

Upendra had allegedly used offensive words during a Facebook LIVE session. Soon after his statement went viral, protests broke out in Hosakerehalli village of Ramanagara district as well as in Bengaluru.

Members of Dalit organisations slammed the actor and also burned his effigies. According to several media reports, they also demanded his arrest.

Read Also Karnataka Police Asks Upendra To Appear For Questioning Over Controversial Remark Against Dalits

The actor has landed in trouble as cops reached his residence and are reportedly searching his premises. The actor was asked by the Karnataka Police to appear for questioning on Monday.

Amid the backlash, Upendra posted an apology and clarified that he didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of any section of the society. "I used a proverb during Facebook and Instagram live broadcast today," he wrote, and added that he will delete the video from his social media accounts.

Upendra is often caught in the thick of controversies. He was last seen in the pan-India movie Kabzaa which bombed at the box office.

He will next be seen in films like Buddhivantha 2, Thrishulam and UI. Over the years, the actor-director has delivered several hit films and he is a renowned name in the Kannada film industry.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)