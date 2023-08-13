 Kannada Actor Upendra Faces Backlash Over 'Dalit' Remark; Offers Apology After FIR
Kannada Actor Upendra Faces Backlash Over 'Dalit' Remark; Offers Apology After FIR

The actor addressed his political party Prajakeeya in the online session when he made a statement that sparked outrage. He was quoted as saying, "If there is a town, it inevitably will have Dalits."

Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Renowned Kannada actor Upendra has found himself embroiled in a controversy following a recent Facebook Live session, during which he made remarks deemed offensive against the Dalit community.

An FIR has been filed against him in connection to these comments, highlighting the potential consequences of his words.

This FIR has been registered at Chennammana Kere Achukattu police station, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

UPENDRA'S CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS

In response to the growing backlash, the actor removed the video and expressed, "Change can happen only with innocent hearts. I wish that innocent hearts join us to speak up. Their suggestions will be beneficial as they won't speak carelessly or insult someone."

He also acknowledged the existence of individuals who engage in negative comments and urged to ignore them, comparing them to the presence of Dalits in every town.

FACES BACKLASH, FIR FILED, ISSUES APOLOGY

However, these remarks didn't sit well with many, leading to protests by a pro-Dalit organization in Ramanagara, Karnataka. The organization members were seen burning Upendra's posters as a symbolic protest against his statements.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Upendra took to his social media accounts to address the controversy and apologize for his words. In his statement, he explained that his comments were made "accidentally" and that he promptly deleted the video after realizing its impact.

He conveyed, "I apologize for my statement," acknowledging the hurt sentiments and aiming to mend the damage caused.

