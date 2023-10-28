 Marathi Actor Pushkar Shrotri's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered
Pushkar Shrotri has filed a case against two individuals for alleged cheating and breach of trust.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Mumbai: A domestic help reportedly stole Rs. 10.27 lakh worth of gold ornaments and Rs. 1.20 lakh in cash from Marathi actor Pushkar Shrotri's residence. Pushkar Shotri has filed a case against two individuals, Usha Gangurde and Bhanudas Gangurde, for alleged cheating and breach of trust.

Woman confesses to crime

According to the FIR, Pushkar Shrotri, a businessman residing in Vile Parle East, had three house helpers for chores and to care for his father. One of them, Usha Gangurde (41), worked for around 5 to 6 months, from 8 AM to 8 PM. She stole Rs. 1.20 lakh and 60,000 in foreign currency from the Shotri's house. On October 22, Pushkar's wife Pranjal grew suspicious of Usha Gangurde. They contacted the police, and during the investigation, she admitted to stealing the money and handed it over to her husband, Bhanudas Gangurde. Her husband also confessed to receiving the stolen money.

The second incident

A second incident came to light on October 24 when Pranjal Shotri took out gold ornaments from the cupboard and noticed something unusual about them. The Shotri family took the gold ornaments to the jewelry shop where they were purchased and discovered that the ornaments were fake. Subsequently, during the investigation, it was revealed that Usha Gangurde had stolen the real ornaments and replaced them with identical fake ones.

As a result, Pushkar Shrotri filed a case against Usha and her husband under sections 34, 381, 406, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code at Vile Parle police station on October 26.

