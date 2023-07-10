Navi Mumbai: Theft At Closed Home In Taloja, Valuables Worth ₹3 Lakh Stolen

Representative Image

Taloja police registered a case of theft after valuables worth Rs 3 lakh was stolen from a closed home in Taloja last week. The owner of the house had gone to his native place when the incident happened.

Thief broke the lock of the house

The complainant, Rashmeen Sharafat Ali Surve, a resident of Orange Arcade Building, Taloja Phase 1, had gone to her native village with her family. Meanwhile, a thief broke the lock of his house and stole Rs 30,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.7 lakh.

Family returned to find cash and jewellery missing

When the family returned home, they found the lock broken and valuables including cash and jewellery were missing.

Case registered in Taloja police station

He approached Taloja police station and registered a case against an unidentified person. Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Shirasath is conducting further investigation into the incident.