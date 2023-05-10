Navi Mumbai: Three held for motorbike theft, 20 bikes and ₹19.5 lakh recovered

The Nerul police arrested three youths and recovered 20 motorbikes worth ₹19.5 lakh. The police claimed to have solved at least 20 cases of motorbike theft that took place in Navi Mumbai. The accused used to steal motorbikes for their craze for motorbikes.

The arrested accused were identified as Nimesh Sopan Kamble, 21, a resident of Satara, Prathmesh Raju Sakpal, 21, a resident of Palghar and Gauram Ananda Kadam, 19, a resident of Shirvane village in Nerul.

How cops nabbed the thieves

In the last few months, there has been a rise in cases of motorbike theft in Navi Mumbai. Nerul police worked on CCTV footage and with technical help, they arrested these three accused. During interrogation, the police came to know that a motorbike theft case registered this year at Nerul police was committed by them. The police recovered 20 motorbikes worth ₹19.5 lakh from them.

According to police, they committed the majority of the crime between Sanpada and Belapur. “They have a special craze of Royal Enfield bullet and Pulsar 220 motorbikes and they used to target them for fun,” said a senior police official from Nerul police station. However, they might have been involved in other crimes and the investigation is going on.