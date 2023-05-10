 Navi Mumbai: Three held for motorbike theft, 20 bikes and ₹19.5 lakh recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Three held for motorbike theft, 20 bikes and ₹19.5 lakh recovered

Navi Mumbai: Three held for motorbike theft, 20 bikes and ₹19.5 lakh recovered

In the last few months, there has been a rise in cases of motorbike theft in Navi Mumbai.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image

The Nerul police arrested three youths and recovered 20 motorbikes worth ₹19.5 lakh. The police claimed to have solved at least 20 cases of motorbike theft that took place in Navi Mumbai. The accused used to steal motorbikes for their craze for motorbikes.

The arrested accused were identified as Nimesh Sopan Kamble, 21, a resident of Satara, Prathmesh Raju Sakpal, 21, a resident of Palghar and Gauram Ananda Kadam, 19, a resident of Shirvane village in Nerul.

How cops nabbed the thieves

In the last few months, there has been a rise in cases of motorbike theft in Navi Mumbai. Nerul police worked on CCTV footage and with technical help, they arrested these three accused. During interrogation, the police came to know that a motorbike theft case registered this year at Nerul police was committed by them. The police recovered 20 motorbikes worth ₹19.5 lakh from them.

According to police, they committed the majority of the crime between Sanpada and Belapur. “They have a special craze of Royal Enfield bullet and Pulsar 220 motorbikes and they used to target them for fun,” said a senior police official from Nerul police station. However, they might have been involved in other crimes and the investigation is going on.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Cops nab 30-year-old man from APMC; seize 1.5 kg of marijuana
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: 8 bookies held from hotel room as cops bust IPL 2023 betting racket

Mira-Bhayandar: 8 bookies held from hotel room as cops bust IPL 2023 betting racket

Navi Mumbai: Three held for motorbike theft, 20 bikes and ₹19.5 lakh recovered

Navi Mumbai: Three held for motorbike theft, 20 bikes and ₹19.5 lakh recovered

Mumbai Crime: DJ stabs girlfriend, her male friend in Santacruz; 4 police teams formed to nab him

Mumbai Crime: DJ stabs girlfriend, her male friend in Santacruz; 4 police teams formed to nab him

Mumbai: Nitish Kumar set to meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Thursday; 'need for Opposition...

Mumbai: Nitish Kumar set to meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Thursday; 'need for Opposition...

Navi Mumbai News: PMC holds draw for reservations for town vending committee

Navi Mumbai News: PMC holds draw for reservations for town vending committee