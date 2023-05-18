 Navi Mumbai: Police bust car theft racket, four held
In the last six months, there were cases of car theft registered at different police stations in Navi Mumbai.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Unit One of the Crime Branch arrested four persons and busted a racket that was selling stolen cars by embossing engine numbers of accident vehicles of the same model and color. The police also seized 13 cars worth Rs 70 lakh and claimed to have solved at least 15 cases of car theft.

In the last six months, there were cases of car theft registered at different police stations in Navi Mumbai. The police checked around 250 CCTV footage and found that the accused involved in the crime moved towards Mumbai after committing the crime.

How the police cracked the case

The police checked CCTV footage in Mumbai and zeroed in on a car in the Kurla area. The police team obtained the mobile number of the car owner with the registration number from the RTO. However, the police did not find the owner at the registered address. Finally, the police traced the two accused in Kharghar and apprehended them. They were identified as Arshad Amjad Ali Khan, 27, an Old Cab driver and resident of Andheri East, and Akhtar Amjad Ali Khan, 25, an Old Cab driver and resident of Taloja Phase 1 in Navi Mumbai.

After interrogating both the accused, the police arrested two more persons identified as Zahir Akhtar Ansari, 30, a resident of Goregaon East, and Abdul Majid Musabhai Talat, 42, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

According to the police, they used to buy accident vehicles from online portals like Bid N Buy, Car Dekho, and Car Trade with or without proper documentation. They would steal similar model cars with the same color and use the engine number of accident vehicles. They would also generate new insurance and finance the vehicles to second-hand buyers.

Additionally, Unit One of the Crime Branch arrested one person for stealing car tape and recovered 22 pieces of car tape worth Rs 2,20,000. The arrested accused was identified as Abhisekh Ashok Kumar, 30, a resident of Solapur. Two more accused involved in the crime are currently absconding. They used sharp tools to break the window glass and steal car tape.

