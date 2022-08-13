Thane: Kalwa police arrest history sheeter in theft case, recover 20 car tapes and two bikes

Photo: File

The Kalwa Police on Saturday arrested an accused from Mumbra in a theft case, the accused used to steal tape from cars in Thane and nearby cities. The police tracked 40 CCTV footage in search of the accused and finally succeeded in arresting him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Zubair Ahmed Rais Ahmed (32). Police have seized around 20 car tapes and two bikes worth Rs 1.69 lakh from him, informed Kalwa Asst. Commissioner of Police AM Ambure informed.



"Recently, the cases of bike thefts and car tapes were increasing in the areas of Kalwa and Mumbra. A case of car tape theft was registered at Kalwa police station on Friday, August 12 and after registering the case, an investigation was launched into the matter and the police recovered a CCTV. In this CCTV, it is seen that the two youths came in a two-wheeler and broke the glass of a four-wheeler parked on the side of the road and stole the car tape inside it. The police further tracked as many as 40 CCTVs and succeeded in arresting accused Zubair Ahmed from Narayan Nagar in Mumbra. The police have solved a total of four other similar crimes in the Kalwa and Vartak Nagar area by making the arrest. The arrested accused is a serial criminal. The police have received information that the accused has committed similar crimes in Mumbai and Goa," Ambure said.

Ambure further added, "One of Zubair's accomplices is still absconding and the Kalwa police are searching for him. The police are also finding out about the other thefts he was involved in and how many more companions he has. We are also finding out where he sells the stolen tapes."

The accused was produced in Thane court and was remanded to police custody till August 16.