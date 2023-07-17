 Mumbai: CCI Notice To PVR For Discrimination Against Independent Filmmakers
The CCI order was on petition of former IPS turned legal activist YP Singh alleging bias by the exhibitor controlling majority of the screens in India.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has issued notices to film exhibitor PVR Inox multiplex chain for alleged discrimination in screening films by small and independent filmmakers to favor only big star cast films.

The CCI order was on petition of former IPS turned legal activist YP Singh alleging bias by the exhibitor controlling majority of the screens in India. The anti monopoly commission asked PVR to respond in four weeks and file reply 

YP Singh has alleged in his petition that by heavy promotion of low-content formula films, made by big production houses having massive budgets, the true creativity of high-content filmmakers has been killed. “even directors who want to make high-content films are constrained to adopt formula films. This is neither good for the film industry nor is it for the intellectual growth of our nation,” said YP Singh. 

The former IPS is on the verge of completing a film titled – “The Indian Supari Company” based on the legal system. “The essential theme of the film is the creation of a corporate entity to manipulate the law using investigative agencies,” explained Singh. 

He alleged monopolistic entities controlling the exhibition business of screening films while seeking release of his film with PVR INOX in the dominant position creating formidable entry barriers and Iniquitous allocations of screens for independent films. 

“PVR has been entering into special tie-ups with large production houses to give enormously large number of theatre screens, intensive promotion through trailers and displays, and other terms which are kept secret – such privileges not available to high-content independent filmmakers. This undermines equal opportunities” Sigh has alleged. 

