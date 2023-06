PVR Inox launches new 7-screen multiplex in Bengaluru, features 6th 4DX format in the city | Twitter

PVR INOX, a premium cinema exhibitor in India has announced the opening of its new 7-screen multiplex at Global Mall, Mysore Road in Bengaluru, through an exchange filing. The opening marks the 6th multisensory 4DX auditorium in Bengaluru and will augment PVR INOX presence in the city with 24 properties and 146 screens.

With the opening, PVR INOX strengthens its presence in Karnataka with 189 screens in 34 properties and consolidates its foothold in South India with 530 screens in 95 properties.

The cinema is housed in Global Mall located next to Nayandahalli Metro Station and has a seating capacity of 1189 with last row recliners. The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions including the SP4K next- generation laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images. Furthermore, the audis feature advanced Dolby Atmos audio and Next-Gen 3D technology for an immersive experience.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Bengaluru, one of India's fastest growing, accommodating and cosmopolitan cities. Karnataka as one of the fastest growing states and IT hub of India has started attracting migrant population from other states due to employment opportunities. Out of home entertainment such as cinemas remains an inherent need for such people. As part of our merger synergies, we are aggressively looking at accelerating screen rollout across key markets and also tapping unexplored territories”.

The property is designed magnificently with curated artworks of eminent actors and actresses with a big plasmas in the foyer give a grand appearance. Moving towards a digital era with online ticket booking taking precedence, the box office has been replaced with POS podiums for self-ticketing.

Read Also PVR Pictures is now PVR INOX Pictures

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our first cinema on Mysore road which is gaining a lot of popularity due to growth of social infrastructure, establishment of MNCs and strong connectivity to the rest of the city. We are also introducing our hugely successful 4DX format to this part of the city with a view to make the cinema viewing more experiential. The Kannada film industry has been the biggest discovery of 2022 in terms of popularity and quality content resonating with audiences across geographies. We are certain that the cinema would be a great destination for movie goers”, said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited.

4DX is the world’s first 4D movie format that delivers a fully immersive cinematic experience by which movies are no longer bound by their visual and aural limits. 4DX’s immersive cinematic experience presents the future of the movie industry and is widely considered to be the biggest innovation in cinematic technology to date.

With this opening, PVR INOX has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 65 screens across 10 properties in 10 cities since the merger.