Airport Diaries: Deepika Padukone jets off in a stylish ensemble

Deepika Padukone is a rare sight in the city these days. With her back to back projects, collaborations overseas and donning the hat of a producer, the leggy lass has a lot on her plate. Earlier this morning Ms Padukone was captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.
Deepika who is now opting for bold couture, sported an oversized grey turtleneck with some high waist grey trousers with flared bottoms. The Padmaavat actress who departed for her hometown Bangalore, was carrying a brown handbag and a Louis Vuitton duffel bag as a part of her luggage. She kept her look minimal with a messy bun and completed it with some oversized brown sunglasses and tan brown shoes.
On work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey. She also announced her next project as Draupadi, a different perspective from the narrative of Mahabharata.
Furthermore, she will also feature in ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh who essays the titular role of former cricketer Kapil Devi. Deepika will be seen as his onscreen wife Romi Dev.
