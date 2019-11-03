Where was Deepika Padukone during Diwali? Her childhood pics on Instagram are the answer

Deepika Padukone takes her fans off guard with pictures on her Instagram page. Even Bollywood celebs have mentioned on several occasions that they love DP's feed. The Padmaavat actress posts everything from styles, to red carpet couture to family gatherings. Her recent one includes childhood pictures.
Fans have been wondering where the leggy lass was during Diwali. Padukone captioned her pictures as, "post-Diwali celebrations... #diwali" Baby Deepika looks adorable as ever in a white sweater and powder blue pants with a leopard print jacket. In another photo, she is seen in a deep sleep wearing a baby pink onesie and a white beanie.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. She also announced her next project Draupadi, which will narrate the tale of Mahabharat from a different perspective.
