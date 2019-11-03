Deepika Padukone to star in remake of Anushka Shetty's horror flick ‘Arundhati’?

Deepika Padukone’s films have become the most awaited announcements in Bollywood as of now. A report in Pinkvilla states that Deepika will be signing another project, which is the remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Arundhati.
The report further mentions that the rights for a Hindi remake have been bought, and Deepika will play the lead. The remake of Arundhati has already been made in Bengali, garnering massive success. Deepika recently hinted at being a part of a dark romantic film, and you never know, but this could be it.
Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary later this month. As for DP’s professional front, the actress will be sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Her solo projects include Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, and the recently announced Draupadi, both a part of her production house.
