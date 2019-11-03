Deepika Padukone to star in remake of Anushka Shetty's horror flick ‘Arundhati’?

Deepika Padukone’s films have become the most awaited announcements in Bollywood as of now. A report in Pinkvilla states that Deepika will be signing another project, which is the remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Arundhati.

The report further mentions that the rights for a Hindi remake have been bought, and Deepika will play the lead. The remake of Arundhati has already been made in Bengali, garnering massive success. Deepika recently hinted at being a part of a dark romantic film, and you never know, but this could be it.