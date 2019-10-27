Deepika as Draupadi, Aamir as Krishna, Hrithik as Karna: Is this the complete cast of ‘Mahabharat’?

Last week, reports confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be playing the central role of Draupadi in a retelling of the epic story of Mahabharat from the female perspective. Deepika, who recently turned producer with her upcoming movie "Chhapaak", will produce the film in collaboration with Madhu Mantena.

The story will be told from Draupadi's eyes and it will give a fresh take to the story that the world is aware of.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant," Deepika said in a statement.

However, an Instagram account revealing Deepika as Draupadi a year ago, has hit the viral note after this announcement. The interesting part of the same account is that other actors such as Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan are also drawn in their tentative avatars. Have a look.