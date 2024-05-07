'Copied Legend Jethiya': Netizens Claim Team India Took Inspiration From TMKOC For Their New WC Jersey (VIDEO)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been one of the most loved shows in the country, enjoying a massive following even after a decade-long run. The show's characters, including popular faces like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, are immensely popular among viewers.

Recently, the new jersey of the Indian cricket team for the World Cup T20 was unveiled, featuring a blue jersey with a hint of orange. Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have since drawn comparisons between the jersey and the one worn by the cast in a previous episode. A fan account shared a video highlighting the similarity, jokingly claiming that TMKOC is even better than The Simpsons at predicting the future. The Simpsons is renowned for its eerily accurate predictions on numerous occasions.

As soon as this video was shared by the fan account, netizens bombared the comment sections with funny comments. One user wrote, ''They copied legent Jethiya.'' A nother wrote, ''And they lost that match in gpl, which means we know the future now.''

Have a look at a few tweets here:

Lekin uss match m babita blasters haar gyi thi 🤧 — Ankit (@terakyalenadena) May 7, 2024

Are they going to start new team?🤣 TMKOC tuskers — Guhan (@TheDogeVampire) May 7, 2024

They copied legend jethiya 😭😭😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/SfTXQW6PNe — Walter white (@MAHI_NATION_7) May 7, 2024

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma continues to be one of the most loved shows on the channel, the show has been the centre of controversies on various occasions. Right from Disha Vakani quitting the show to various actors levying allegations on the makers, the show has been at the controversial front on various occasions. However, despite all this, TMKOC continues enjoying a steady position on the TRP charts even after all these years.