 'Copied Legend Jethiya': Netizens Claim Team India Took Inspiration From TMKOC For Their New WC Jersey (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Copied Legend Jethiya': Netizens Claim Team India Took Inspiration From TMKOC For Their New WC Jersey (VIDEO)

'Copied Legend Jethiya': Netizens Claim Team India Took Inspiration From TMKOC For Their New WC Jersey (VIDEO)

In a video that is going viral on X, a twitterati has drawn comparisons between the new jersey of Team India and the jersey worn by the cast of TMKOC for one of their episodes.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been one of the most loved shows in the country, enjoying a massive following even after a decade-long run. The show's characters, including popular faces like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, are immensely popular among viewers.

Read Also
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Munmun Dutta & Raj Anadkat ENGAGED In Vadodara: Report
article-image

Recently, the new jersey of the Indian cricket team for the World Cup T20 was unveiled, featuring a blue jersey with a hint of orange. Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have since drawn comparisons between the jersey and the one worn by the cast in a previous episode. A fan account shared a video highlighting the similarity, jokingly claiming that TMKOC is even better than The Simpsons at predicting the future. The Simpsons is renowned for its eerily accurate predictions on numerous occasions.

As soon as this video was shared by the fan account, netizens bombared the comment sections with funny comments. One user wrote, ''They copied legent Jethiya.'' A nother wrote, ''And they lost that match in gpl, which means we know the future now.''

Have a look at a few tweets here:

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma continues to be one of the most loved shows on the channel, the show has been the centre of controversies on various occasions. Right from Disha Vakani quitting the show to various actors levying allegations on the makers, the show has been at the controversial front on various occasions. However, despite all this, TMKOC continues enjoying a steady position on the TRP charts even after all these years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nia Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her As 'Suhagan Chudail'

Nia Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her As 'Suhagan Chudail'

Renuka Shahane SLAMS Those Disrespecting Marathi Language: 'They Must Be Shown Their Mistakes'

Renuka Shahane SLAMS Those Disrespecting Marathi Language: 'They Must Be Shown Their Mistakes'

'Copied Legend Jethiya': Netizens Claim Team India Took Inspiration From TMKOC For Their New WC...

'Copied Legend Jethiya': Netizens Claim Team India Took Inspiration From TMKOC For Their New WC...

'Hope He Doesn't Say Later BJP Did Black Magic On Him': Netizens Have A Field Day After Shekhar...

'Hope He Doesn't Say Later BJP Did Black Magic On Him': Netizens Have A Field Day After Shekhar...

8 AM Metro OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's Film

8 AM Metro OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's Film