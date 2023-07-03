Mumbai: Ajay Devgn Buys 5 Office Spaces For ₹ 45.09 Crore

Bholaa actor Ajay Devgn has purchased five commercial spaces in an Oshiwara-based project, Veer Signature, for a whopping Rs 45.09 crore. The properties sprawl a collective built-up area of 13,298 sq ft.

The actor’s latest investment is on the 16th and 17th floors. Three units have been picked up on the 16th floor and two on the floor above. The commercial building is off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West.

As per the property data accessed by CRE Matrix – a real estate data analytics firm, the Drishyam actor, whose official name is Vishal Virender Devgan, registered the deal on April 19.

A total of Rs 2.7 crore, including Rs 1.82 crore for the 16th-floor units and Rs 88.44 crore for the other two spaces, was paid towards stamp duty.

With these five commercial units, a total of 14 parking slots came along. The purchase was made from the developer – Veer Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd.

A couple of years ago, Devgn bought a bungalow in Juhu, measuring 474.4 sq m, for Rs 47.5 crore. A stamp duty of Rs 2.37 crore was paid for the upscale property is part of the Kapole Cooperative Housing Society.