Ajay Devgn Joins Wife Kajol At The Trial Trailer Launch In Mumbai; Watch Video

The much-awaited trailer of Kajol's The Trial was officially shared by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday (June 12). It was graced by Kajol and the other actors of the web series. Actor-director and Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn also joined his wife at the event.

Several photos and videos from the event are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Kajol looked stunning in a red wrap dress. She completed her look with high heels. On the other hand, Ajay wore blue jeans and olive green short kurta. They were all smiles as they posed for media during the trailer launch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About The Trial

Kajol plays the role of a lawyer in the series which is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides that, Kajol also has the second edition of Netflix's acclaimed film anthology 'Lust Stories', which will arrive on the streamer on June 29.