Shame On Kajol Trends On Twitter After Actress's 'Social Media Break' Turns Out To Be Publicity Stunt

Actress Kajol made headlines on Friday after she announced taking a break from social media platforms. She had archived all her pictures from Instagram and her account had just has one post which read, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life."

However, it was a promotional strategy for her upcoming project The Trial, which was earlier titled The Good Wife. Kajol later shared the motion poster of her upcoming OTT project and wrote, "The tougher the trial, the harder you come back! Catch the trailer for my courtroom drama #HotstarSpecials #TheTrial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha on June 12th."

Netizens slam Kajol on Twitter

But Kajol had to face the wrath of social media users for this publicity stunt and for misleading her fans. On Saturady, #ShameOnKajol was constantly trending on Twitter and several users also slammed the actress was 'stooping low' for a promotional activity.

"I didn't expect this kind of work from Kajol. Besharm Kajol," a user wrote.

"Totally unacceptable and we should not support Such things," read another tweet.

Several fans also demanded an apology from Kajol. However, the actress or the makers of the show have not reacted to it yet.

"I hope @itsKajolD realizes the damage she has done to her reputation with this cheap publicity stunt. Fans deserve an apology," a tweet read.

Kajol has over 14.5 million followers on Instagram and 3.6 million followers on Twitter. She regularly shares photos and videos to keep her fans entertained.

About The Trial

Kajol plays the role of a lawyer in the series which is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides that, Kajol also has the second edition of Netflix's acclaimed film anthology 'Lust Stories', which will arrive on the streamer on June 29.