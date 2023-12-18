 Mumbai: Aayush Sharma's Driver Gets 'Injuries On Head' In Car Accident, FIR Registered
Aayush Sharma's car was hit by another car whose driver was allegedly in an inebriated condition in Mumbai's Khar area.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Mumbai: Aayush Sharma's Driver Gets 'Injuries On Head' In Car Accident, FIR Registered | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma's car was hit by another car whose driver was allegedly in an inebriated condition in Mumbai's Khar area, police said on Monday.

The actor was not in the car when the incident took place on Saturday. His 31-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle at that time, was injured and the car was damaged, they said.

Aayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Sharma's driver was going towards Bandra from Road No. 16 near Khar Gymkhana when another speeding car came from the 'no entry' area and hit the actor's vehicle from the front side, a police official said.

The offending car's driver, Parvinderjeet Singh (35), who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, tried to escape, but the police caught him and he was arrested, the official said.

Sharma's driver Arman Mehandi Hasan Khan received injuries on his head and right leg, he said. Based on Hasan Khan's complaint, an FIR was registered against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.

Sharma, best known for his 2018 movie "Loveyatri", was last seen in the 2021 film "Antim" alongside Salman Khan.

