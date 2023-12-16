Aayush Sharma's ₹2 Crore Luxury Car Meets With Accident In Mumbai: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Aayush Sharma's car gets involved in an accident in Mumbai, according to Zoom. However, the actor was not present in his car at the time of the accident. The unfortunate incident took place in Khar Gym Khana, and a drunk car driver unexpectedly collided with Aayush's ₹2 luxury car.

About Aayush Sharma's car accident

Reportedly, Aayush's driver was on his way to the fuel station when the accident happened. The drunk car driver tried to escape; however, the Khar Police took action against him immediately, and an FIR has been filed against the accused in the accident case. However, Aayush's driver is safe.

About Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma is married to Arpita Khan Sharma, who is Salman Khan's younger sister. The duo has two children, Ahil, born in 2016, and Ayat, born in 2019.

Aayush Sharma's work front

Aayush Sharma made his debut in Bollywood with Loveyatri (2018) alongside Warina Hussain in the lead. The film was said to be inspired by the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu.

Next, the actor featured in Antim: The Final Truth alongside Salman Khan, Mahima Makwana, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nikitin Dheer, among others.

Aayush has Ruslaan in his pipeline currently, which is slated to release in 2024.